Maruti Suzuki Alto Expert Review
3.5 out of 5
Alto has been the undisputed leader in the Indian car market for several years. It is the preferred option for first-time car buyers and does offer impressive mileage, decent handling and periodic updates have ensured it does also pack in several features in the cabin. Space though remains a concern for a car this size and Alto is hardly the car for those seeking a thrilling drive experience.