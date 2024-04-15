HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Alto On Road Price in Astaranga

Maruti Suzuki Alto On Road Price in Astaranga

3.15 - 4.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Alto on Road Price in Astaranga

Maruti Suzuki Alto on road price in Astaranga starts from Rs. 3.58 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Alto top variant goes up to Rs. 4.43 Lakhs in Astaranga. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Alto STD₹ 3.58 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto STD (O)₹ 3.64 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto LXi₹ 4.36 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Alto LXi (O)₹ 4.43 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Alto Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹3.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
796 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,15,142
RTO
22,409
Insurance
19,746
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Astaranga
3,57,797
EMI@7,690/mo
Close
STD (O)
₹3.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
796 cc
Manual
LXi
₹4.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
796 cc
Manual
LXi (O)
₹4.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
796 cc
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Alto FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Alto STD is priced on the road at Rs 3,57,797 in Astaranga.
The RTO Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Alto STD in Astaranga is Rs 22,409.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto STD's insurance charges in Astaranga are Rs 19,746.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Alto in Astaranga: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 3,15,142, RTO - Rs. 22,409, Insurance - Rs. 19,746, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto in ##cityName## is Rs. 3,57,797.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Alto is the Maruti Suzuki LXi (O) CNG, which costs Rs. 4,42,588 on the road in Astaranga.
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Alto in Astaranga starts at Rs. 3,57,797 and goes upto Rs. 4,42,588. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Alto in Astaranga will be Rs. 7,255. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

