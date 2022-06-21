Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
69 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
47 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
796 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Suspension
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)