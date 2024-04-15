Alto is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Alto LXi (O) CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Alto is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 8 variants. The price of Alto LXi (O) CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of LXi (O) CNG is 60 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Cabin-Boot Access, Heater, Headlight Height Adjuster and specs like: Engine Type: F8D Max Torque: 60 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 BootSpace: 177 Mileage of LXi (O) CNG is 31.59 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less