Additional Features

All-black Sporty Interiors, Stone-finish Garnish with Silver Accents, Chrome Finish Inside Door Handles, Split Type Luggage Board, Overhead Console with Map Lamp and Sunglass Holder, Soft Touch Premium Roof Lining, MID with Coloured TFT, Eco Drive Illumination, Fuel Consumption (Instantaneous and Avg), Distance to Empty, Headlamp On Warning