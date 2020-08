Additional Features

Chrome Finish On AC Louver Knobs, Chrome Tipped Parking Brake Lever, Room Lamp, Multi-Information Display With Tripmeter And Fuel Indicator, 7 Step Illumination Control, Inside Door Grab Handles, Water Temparature Indicator, Meter Illumination Color, Switch Illumination Color, Audible Headlight On Reminder, Center Lower Box, Interior Light Turn-On When Doors Central Locking Switch On, Drivers Ticket Holder, Passenger Sunvisor, Upper Hook In Luggage Room, Chrome Center Louver Knob, Piano Black Side AC Louver, Pinano Black Center Garnish On IP, Accentuation On IP & Door Trims, Chrome Inside Door Handles, Door Armrest With Fabric, Luggage Room Illumination, Glove Box Illumination, Front Footwell Illumination, Front Map Lamp, Accessory Socket On Luggage Room,Passenger Ticket Holder, Luggage Shelf ( Hard ) + Strings, Techno Effect Accent on Inside Door Ornament, Piano Black Center Louver/ Audio Ring, Techno Effect Accent on IP Ornament, Chrome Shift Lever