Maruti Ignis

Maruti Ignis (HT Auto photo)
₹ 4.89 to 7.19 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 14.65 to 20.89 kmpl
Engine 1,197 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Sigma (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.89 Lakhs

Delta (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.66 Lakhs

Zeta (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.89 Lakhs

Delta AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 6.13 Lakhs

Zeta AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 6.36 Lakhs

Alpha (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.72 Lakhs

Alpha AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 1197 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 7.19 Lakhs

