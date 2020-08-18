Maruti Eeco

Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Eeco (HT Auto photo)

₹ 3.8 to 4.95 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 15.37 to 21.94 kmpl
Engine 1,196 cc
Transmission Manual
Fuel type Petrol and Cng

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
5 Seater STD (Petrol) BS VI, 1196 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.8 Lakhs

7 Seater STD (Petrol) BS VI, 1196 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.09 Lakhs

5 Seater AC (Petrol) BS VI, 1196 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.21 Lakhs

CNG 5 Seater AC (CNG) BS VI, 1196 cc, CNG, Manual

₹ 4.95 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue