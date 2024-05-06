HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 On Road Price in Nashik

4.5 out of 5
14.86 - 27.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nashik
XUV700 Price in Nashik

Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Nashik starts from Rs. 14.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.69 Lakhs in Nashik. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR₹ 14.86 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR₹ 15.69 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV700 Variant Wise Price List in Nashik

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹14.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
1,57,880
Insurance
78,259
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Nashik
14,85,639
EMI@31,932/mo
MX Diesel MT 5 STR
₹15.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Mahindra XUV700 News

The Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-seater mirrors its 5-seater counterpart, powered by a lower-powered 156hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Mahindra XUV700 seven-seater gets more affordable with entry-level MX variant
6 May 2024
2024 Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition comes in a special exterior colour scheme
Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched at 24.24 lakh. Check what's new
4 May 2024
Mahindra posted a double-digit year-on-year sales growth in April 2024 amid the maddening rush for SUVs.
Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 18% SUV sales growth in April
2 May 2024
Mahindra witnessed a 13 per cent YoY growth in March 2024 and 28 per cent sales surge in the last financial year.
Thar, Scorpio N, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 13% YoY growth in March
1 Apr 2024
The Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol automatic is likely to be priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV700 to get new petrol automatic option on base MX variant
13 Feb 2024
Mahindra XUV700 Videos

Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
31 Jan 2022
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
10 Nov 2021
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
18 Aug 2021
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra XUV700 FAQs

The Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,85,639 in Nashik.
The RTO Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Nashik is Rs 1,57,880.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Nashik is Rs 78,259.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv700 base variant in Nashik: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,49,000, RTO - Rs. 1,57,880, Insurance - Rs. 78,259, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv700 in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,85,639.
The top model of the Mahindra Xuv700 is the Mahindra AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR, which costs Rs. 15,69,493 on the road in Nashik.
The on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Nashik starts at Rs. 14,85,639 and goes upto Rs. 15,69,493. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Mahindra Xuv700 in Nashik will be Rs. 30,123. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

