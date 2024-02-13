Saved Articles

Mahindra XUV700 On Road Price in Latur

4.5 out of 5
14.86 - 27.74 Lakhs
Latur
XUV700 Price in Latur

Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Latur starts from Rs. 14.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 15.69 Lakhs in Latur. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR₹ 14.86 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR₹ 15.69 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700 Variant Wise Price List in Latur

MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹14.86 Lakhs On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
1,57,880
Insurance
78,259
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Latur
14,85,639
EMI@31,932/mo
MX Diesel MT 5 STR
₹15.69 Lakhs On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Creta Price in Latur
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Seltos Price in Latur
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

17 - 22 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
Scorpio-N Price in Latur
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs
Hector Plus Price in Latur

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV700 News

The Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol automatic is likely to be priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra XUV700 to get new petrol automatic option on base MX variant
13 Feb 2024
SUVs like Scorpio-N and XUV700 have helped Mahindra and Mahindra clock an impressive 31 per cent increase in sales in the segment in January, 2024.
Scorpio-N, XUV700 help Mahindra clock over 30 per cent increase in SUV sales
1 Feb 2024
Mahindra has increased the prices of three of its flagship models Scorpio-N, Thar and XUV700 SUVs with immediate effect. The price hike has been implemented on certain variants of these SUVs.
Mahindra hikes prices of Scorpio-N, Thar, XUV700 by up to 57,000
19 Jan 2024
The 2024 Mahindra XUV700 comes with a host of cosmetic and feature updates, while on the mechanical and powertrain front, it remains unchanged.
2024 Mahindra XUV700 looks old wine in new bottle: Key facts
17 Jan 2024
Mahindra XUV700 comes as the flagship SUV of the homegrown brand that has been known as a major player in the country's bulging utility vehicle market.
2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched with new features, price starts at 13.99 lakh
15 Jan 2024
Mahindra XUV700 Videos

Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
31 Jan 2022
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
10 Nov 2021
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
18 Aug 2021
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra XUV700 FAQs

The Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,85,639 in Latur.
The RTO Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Latur is Rs 1,57,880.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Latur is Rs 78,259.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv700 base variant in Latur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,49,000, RTO - Rs. 1,57,880, Insurance - Rs. 78,259, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv700 in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,85,639.
The top model of the Mahindra Xuv700 is the Mahindra AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR, which costs Rs. 15,69,493 on the road in Latur.
The on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Latur starts at Rs. 14,85,639 and goes upto Rs. 15,69,493. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Mahindra Xuv700 in Latur will be Rs. 30,123. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
