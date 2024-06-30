HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 On Road Price in Durgapur

Mahindra XUV700 On Road Price in Durgapur

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
1/19
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
2/19
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
3/19
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
4/19
Mahindra XUV700 Grille
5/19
Mahindra XUV700 600x400
6/19
4.5 out of 5
14.04 - 25.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Durgapur
XUV700 Price in Durgapur

Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Durgapur starts from Rs. 14.04 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 14.59 Lakhs in Durgapur. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR₹ 14.04 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR₹ 14.59 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV700 Variant Wise Price List in Durgapur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹14.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
76,695
Insurance
78,259
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Durgapur
14,04,454
EMI@30,187/mo
MX Diesel MT 5 STR
₹14.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Creta Price in Durgapur
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
Seltos Price in Durgapur
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

17 - 22 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
Thar Price in Durgapur
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Harrier Price in Durgapur
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
Scorpio-N Price in Durgapur

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV700 News

The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the best selling cars in the large SUV/MPV segment and has recently crossed the milestone of rolling out more than two lakh units in 33 months.
Thinking of Mahindra XUV700 alternatives? Five premium SUVs that you can buy
30 Jun 2024
The 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 rolled out in less than three years. Demand is still strong for the SUV with a waiting period of about two months
Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months
27 Jun 2024
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range.&nbsp;
Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Which SUV should you go for
25 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV700 diesel variant outsold the petrol variants in May 2024, just like it did in May last year.
Mahindra XUV700 diesel trims contribute 77% to the SUV's total sales in May 2024
20 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV700 is one the several popular SUV models from the company that also offers the likes of Thar, Scorpio, Scorpio-N, XUV 3XO and Bolero.
Mahindra XUV700 now on discount. Pros and cons of SUV explained
6 Jun 2024
 Mahindra XUV700 News

Mahindra XUV700 Videos

Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
31 Jan 2022
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
10 Nov 2021
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
18 Aug 2021
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Mahindra XUV700 FAQs

The Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR is priced on the road at Rs 14,04,454 in Durgapur.
The RTO Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Durgapur is Rs 76,695.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Durgapur is Rs 78,259.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv700 base variant in Durgapur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,49,000, RTO - Rs. 76,695, Insurance - Rs. 78,259, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv700 in ##cityName## is Rs. 14,04,454.
The top model of the Mahindra Xuv700 is the Mahindra AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR, which costs Rs. 14,59,078 on the road in Durgapur.
The on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Durgapur starts at Rs. 14,04,454 and goes upto Rs. 14,59,078. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Mahindra Xuv700 in Durgapur will be Rs. 28,477. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

3.3 - 3.8 Cr
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

3.35 Cr
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
Isuzu V-Cross

Isuzu V-Cross

25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.35 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
BYD Seagull

BYD Seagull

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
