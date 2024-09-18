HT Auto
Mahindra XUV700 On Road Price in Davangere

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
15.71 - 28.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Davangere
XUV700 Price in Davangere

Mahindra XUV700 on road price in Davangere starts from Rs. 15.71 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV700 top variant goes up to Rs. 16.33 Lakhs in Davangere. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR₹ 15.71 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR₹ 16.33 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV700 Variant Wise Price List in Davangere

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX Petrol MT 5 STR
₹15.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,49,000
RTO
2,43,686
Insurance
78,259
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Davangere
15,71,445
EMI@33,776/mo
MX Diesel MT 5 STR
₹16.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup

Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Alcazar Price in Davangere
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Thar ROXX Price in Davangere
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Seltos Price in Davangere
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Creta Price in Davangere
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
Thar Price in Davangere
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Harrier Price in Davangere

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra XUV700 News

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
From Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Here are top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar
18 Sept 2024
Hyundai Alcazar competes with tough rivals like Mahindra XUV700.
Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV700: Which SUV should you buy
10 Sept 2024
2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift will renew its rivalry with the likes of Mahindra XUV700 among other three-row SUVs in India when it launches next month. The new Alcazar will come with several new features which will give it an edge over its competitors.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV: 5 features it will get over Mahindra XUV700
30 Aug 2024
Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway hit for the company and the model recently hit two lakh production milestone.
Mahindra XUV700 in mind? Here are top five alteratives instead
22 Aug 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto news recap, August 18: Mahindra XUV700 price cut, Rimac Nevara R unveiled…
19 Aug 2024
Mahindra XUV700 Videos

Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
31 Jan 2022
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. (Photo courtesy: Global NCAP)
Mahindra XUV700 gets 5-star rating at Global NCAP crash tests
10 Nov 2021
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
2021 Mahindra XUV700: First drive review
18 Aug 2021
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV700 FAQs

The Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR is priced on the road at Rs 15,71,445 in Davangere.
The RTO Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Davangere is Rs 2,43,686.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Xuv700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR in Davangere is Rs 78,259.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv700 base variant in Davangere: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 12,49,000, RTO - Rs. 2,43,686, Insurance - Rs. 78,259, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv700 in ##cityName## is Rs. 15,71,445.
The top model of the Mahindra Xuv700 is the Mahindra AX 7 Diesel AT AWD Luxury Pack 7 STR, which costs Rs. 16,32,754 on the road in Davangere.
The on-road price of Mahindra Xuv700 in Davangere starts at Rs. 15,71,445 and goes upto Rs. 16,32,754. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Mahindra Xuv700 in Davangere will be Rs. 31,863. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

