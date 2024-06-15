XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of XUV700 MX Petrol MT 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacityXUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of XUV700 MX Petrol MT 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.94 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of MX Petrol MT 7 STR is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo With Direct Injection (TGDi)