Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP)

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
20.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV700 Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP) Latest Updates

XUV700 is a 7 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP) in Delhi is Rs. 20.10 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Turbo With Direct Injection (TGDi)
  • Max Torque: 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
    Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP) Price

    AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP)
    ₹20.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,38,998
    RTO
    1,73,899
    Insurance
    96,283
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,09,680
    EMI@43,196/mo
    Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP) Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Turbo With Direct Injection (TGDi)
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    197 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    4695 mm
    Wheelbase
    2750 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Pillars
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 1 Trip
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    10.25 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    EMI38,876 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    18,08,712
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    18,08,712
    Interest Amount
    5,23,865
    Payable Amount
    23,32,577

    Mahindra XUV700 other Variants

    MX Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹16.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,49,000
    RTO
    1,56,900
    Insurance
    87,330
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,93,730
    MX Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP)
    ₹17.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    MX Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹17.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    MX Diesel MT 7 STR (ESP)
    ₹18.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR
    ₹19.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    AX5 Select Diesel MT 7 STR
    ₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX5 Select Diesel MT 7 STR (ESP)
    ₹21.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    AX5 Select Petrol AT 7 STR
    ₹21.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    AX5 Select Diesel AT 7 STR
    ₹22.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Mahindra XUV700 Alternatives

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar Earth Editon Petrol AT 4WD

    11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700vsThar
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier Pure (O)

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700vsHarrier
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select Petrol MT

    13.6 - 24.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700vsScorpio-N
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari Pure

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700vsSafari
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone

    12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    XUV700vsJimny

