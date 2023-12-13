

Introduction

The Mahindra XUV700 is available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations and is one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicles market. The XUV700 was first introduced in 2021 as Mahindra’s new flagship SUV and it replaced the outgoing XUV500. With an appealing aesthetic, powerful engine options, and a wide range of features, it is no wonder that the XUV700 was able to roll out two lakh units within 33 months. The Mahindra XUV700 was built on a monocoque frame and is available with an AWD powertrain in the higher diesel variants.

Mahindra XUV700 Price:

The XUV700 is priced starting from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant opted for.

When was Mahindra XUV700 launched?

The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in August 2021 and it had debuted with segment-first features such as Level-2 ADAS, built-in Alexa functionality, and a dual-screen display for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The XUV700 reached the milestone of one lakh units sold within 21 months and two lakhs within 33 months.

How many variants of the Mahindra XUV700 are available?

Mahindra offers six variants for the XUV700 – MX, AX3, AX5 S, AX5, AX7, AX7 L – and each have their own sub-variants which vary in features and specifications. AX3 onwards, the XUV700 features the dual-touchscreen display which comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and AdrenoX functionality. The AX5 brings curtain airbags along with a new set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and a panoramic sunroof among other key features. The AX7 brings the most extensive list of upgrades such as ADAS functionality, TPMs, side airbags, dual-zone climate control, six-way electronically adjustable front seats and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. There are nine single-colour options available on the XUV700 – Blaze Red, Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest, Burnt Sienna, Midnight Black, Napoli Black, and Electric Blue. Five additional dual-tone colour options are offered as well.

What features are available in the Mahindra XUV700?

The Mahindra XUV700 is available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations and is offered with a voice-panoramic sunroof, and six-way electronically adjustable front seats with added ventilation. The XUV700 is equipped with an integrated infotainment display and instrument cluster that allows for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car features AdrenoX Connect, a software platform that allows for owners to connect their smartphones to their XUV700 and get access to vehicle data and a wide range of features.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra XUV700?

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options, where the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine offers 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The diesel mHawk engine is available in two distinct states of tune, where the MX variant makes 153 bhp and 360 Nm and comes limited to a six-speed manual. The higher AX variant makes 182 bhp but the torque figures depend on the type of transmission that the buyer opts for. The AX with the manual transmission makes 420 Nm of torque and it makes 450 Nm with the automatic. The XUV700 further features an all-wheel drive powertrain that is available on the higher AX7 and AX7 L variants with the diesel units.

What is the Mahindra XUV700 mileage?

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with a 60-litre fuel tank and provides a mileage between 13 kmpl to 16 kmpl depending on the variant chosen.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Mahindra XUV700?

The Mahindra XUV700 is graced with a 210 mm ground clearance and holds 521 litres of boot space. The third-row of seats can be folded in a 50:50 split to create additional room for cargo.

What is the seating capacity of Mahindra XUV700?

The XUV700 is available in five, six, and seven-seater versions. Five-seater options in the base MX variant start from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol and 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel unit. The seven-seater version starts from Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX Petrol, and Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX Diesel. The AX3 variant is limited to a five-seater configuration while the AX5 S is limited to the seven-seater. The six-seater version is available from the AX7 variant onwards and starts from Rs 19.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the safety rating of Mahindra XUV700?

The Mahindra XUV700 was given a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme and includes seven airbags, electronic stability control, and auto booster headlamps. The car is further fitted with an electronic parking brake and comes with a Reverse camera and Park Assist. The XUV700 features ADAS functionality which brings a blind-spot monitor, driver attention warnings, along with forward collision detection and lane driving aids.

What cars does the Mahindra XUV700 rival in its segment?

The Mahindra XUV700 is a versatile SUV and within its segment, it is pitted against the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector Plus.