Mahindra XUV700 Front Left Side
View all Images

MAHINDRA XUV700

Launched in Sept 2021

4.0
118 Reviews
₹13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
XUV700 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1956.0 cc

XUV700: 1997.0 - 2184.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.67 kmpl

XUV700: 13-16 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 154.64 bhp

XUV700: 153.0 - 197.0 bhp

View all XUV700 Specs and Features

About Mahindra XUV700

Latest Update

  • Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition vs Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition: Here's what makes the two SUVs different
  • Mahindra XUV700 in mind? It is probably the best time to buy this SUV. Here's why

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with XUV700.
    VS
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Rear Right Side
    Dashboard
    Front Right Side
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Rear View
    Grille
    Mahindra XUV700 Variants
    Mahindra XUV700 price starts at ₹ 13.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 25.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV700 Read More
    72 Variants Available
    XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR₹13.99 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 MX Petrol MT 5 STR (E)₹14.49 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 MX Petrol MT 7 STR₹14.49 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR₹14.59 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 MX Diesel MT 5 STR (E)₹14.97 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 MX Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP)₹14.99 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 MX Diesel MT 7 STR₹14.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 MX Diesel MT 7 STR (ESP)₹15.49 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR₹16.39 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR₹16.89 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 3 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)₹16.89 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR₹16.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP)₹17.39 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 3 Diesel MT 5 STR (E)₹17.49 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR₹17.69 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX5 Select Diesel MT 7 STR₹17.74 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 3 Petrol AT 5 STR₹17.99 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 5 STR (E)₹18.19 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX5 Select Diesel MT 7 STR (ESP)₹18.24 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Diesel MT 5 STR₹18.29 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR₹18.34 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 3 Diesel AT 5 STR₹18.59 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX5 Select Petrol AT 7 STR₹18.64 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹18.84 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Diesel MT 7 STR₹19.04 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX5 Select Diesel AT 7 STR₹19.24 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Petrol AT 5 STR₹19.29 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Petrol MT 7 STR₹19.49 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Petrol MT 7 STR Dual Tone₹19.64 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Hill Hold Control
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Petrol MT 7 STR Ebony Limited Edition₹19.64 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Petrol MT 6 STR₹19.69 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Petrol MT 6 STR Dual Tone₹19.84 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Diesel AT 5 STR₹19.89 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    XUV700 AX5 Petrol AT 7 STR₹19.94 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Diesel MT 7 STR₹19.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Diesel MT 7 STR Dual Tone₹20.14 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Hill Hold Control
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Diesel MT 7 STR Ebony Limited Edition₹20.14 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Diesel MT 6 STR₹20.19 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Diesel MT 6 STR Dual Tone₹20.34 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 5 Diesel AT 7 STR₹20.64 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Petrol AT 7 STR Ebony Limited Edition₹21.14 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Petrol AT 7 STR₹21.44 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Petrol AT 7 STR Dual Tone₹21.59 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Hill Hold Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Petrol AT 6 STR Dual Tone₹21.64 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Petrol AT 6 STR₹21.64 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR Ebony Limited Edition₹21.79 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR₹22.14 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Diesel AT 7 STR Dual Tone₹22.29 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Hill Hold Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Diesel AT 6 STR₹22.34 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack Diesel MT 7 STR Ebony Limited Edition₹22.39 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Diesel AT 6 STR Dual Tone₹22.49 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon MT₹22.74 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Diesel MT Luxury Pack 7 STR₹22.99 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack Diesel MT 7 STR Dual Tone₹23.14 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel MT 6 STR₹23.24 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR₹23.34 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 7 STR Ebony Limited Edition₹23.34 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack Diesel MT 6 STR Dual Tone₹23.39 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Diesel AT AWD 7 STR Dual Tone₹23.49 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Petrol 7 STR Blaze Editon AT₹23.64 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Petrol AT Luxury Pack 7 STR₹23.94 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT 7 STR Dual Tone₹24.09 Lakhs*
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Hill Hold Control
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    View More
    XUV700 AX 7 Luxury Pack Diesel 7 STR Blaze Editon AT₹24.14 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    XUV700 AX7 Luxury Pack Diesel AT 7 STR Ebony Limited Edition₹24.14 Lakhs*
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger