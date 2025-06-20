XUV700 FaceliftImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Mahindra XUV700 Facelift
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA XUV700 Facelift

Exp. Launch in Jan 2026

₹15 - 26 Lakhs*Expected price
XUV700 Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

XUV700 Facelift: 1999.0 cc

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Latest Update

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Price:

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift is priced at Rs. 15 - 26 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra XUV700 Facelift?

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift rivals are MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Mahindra Thar ROXX, Hyundai Alcazar, Hyundai Creta N Line.

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra XUV700 Facelift?

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift offers a 5-7 Seater configuration.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Images

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
TransmissionManual
Engine1999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 8130390900
Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 8130390900
Koncept Automobiles
A-24, Lajpat Nagar-4, Near Max Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290055631
Shiva Mahindra
Shop No. 130-133, South Court Mall, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 7669783667
Koncept Automobiles
No. B-2/16, Safdarjung Enclave, Block B 2, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 7290055630
