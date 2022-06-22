Home > New Cars > Mahindra > Xuv500 > Mahindra XUV500 On Road Price in Hyderabad

Mahindra Xuv500 On Road Price in Hyderabad

Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
Mahindra XUV500 Price List, Specifications and Features

W5

2179 cc | 153 bhp |

₹ 16.95 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
1,415,652
RTO
180,691
Insurance
98,105
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
1,694,948
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹26,418
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
200
Length
4585
Wheelbase
2700
Height
1785
Width
1890
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
mHawk155
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1057
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.1
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Bootspace
93
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
70
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Black & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Locate Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Ampl Mahindra

8571, P.b.no. 1627,rashtrapati Road,hyderabad,, Hyderabad, Telangana 500003
+91 - 7093998924
   

Vvc Motors

Old Bombay Highway, Kothaguda X Roads,near Hi-tech Cityhyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500084
Automotive Manufacturers

8-2-248/1/7/13, Nagarjuna Circle,punjagutta,secunderabad,hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500004
Automotive Manufacturers

Flat No 1285/a, Room No.64,jubilee Hills,near Check Post,hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033
