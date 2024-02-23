Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price in Bareilly starts from Rs. 16.29 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra XUV 400 EV top variant goes up to Rs. 17.59 Lakhs in Bareilly.
The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV dealers and showrooms in Bareilly for best offers.
Mahindra XUV 400 EV on road price breakup in Bareilly includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV 400 EV is mainly compared to Tata Nexon EV which starts at Rs. 14.49 Lakhs in Bareilly and Tata Curvv EV Concept starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Bareilly.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC Pro 34.5 kWh ₹ 16.29 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh ₹ 16.82 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EC 34.5 kWh Fast Charger ₹ 17.34 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 400 EV EL Pro 34.5 kWh ₹ 17.59 Lakhs
