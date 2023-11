XUV 400 EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of XUV 400 EV EC 7.2 KW in Delhi is Rs. 17.43 Lakhs. It offers many XUV 400 EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of XUV 400 EV EC 7.2 KW in Delhi is Rs. 17.43 Lakhs. It offers many features like and specs like: Transmission: Automatic BootSpace: 378 litres ...Read MoreRead Less