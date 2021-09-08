The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv300 base variant in Silvassa (Gujrat): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 795,293, RTO - Rs. 56,718, Insurance - Rs. 43,292, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. NA. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv300 in Silvassa (Gujrat) is Rs. 895,303.