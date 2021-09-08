Home > New Cars > Mahindra > Xuv300 > Mahindra Xuv300 On Road Price in Pinjore hp

Mahindra Xuv300 On Road Price

in Pinjore (HP)
Change City
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
+35
images
Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300

Mahindra Xuv300 Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
XUV300 1.2 W4

1197 cc | 109 bhp |

₹ 8.67 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
795,293
RTO
28,859
Insurance
42,472
On-Road Price
866,624
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹17,572
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
200 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Driving Range
714 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Brake Type
Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Width
1821 mm
Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Height
1627 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
257 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres
Doors
5 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Frequently asked Questions

In Pinjore (HP), the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv300 XUV300 1.2 W4 is Rs 866,624.

The Mahindra Xuv300 XUV300 1.2 W4 will have RTO charges of Rs 28,859 in Pinjore (HP).

In Pinjore (HP), the insurance charges for the Mahindra Xuv300 XUV300 1.2 W4 will be Rs 42,472.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv300 base variant in Pinjore (HP): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 795,293, RTO - Rs. 28,859, Insurance - Rs. 42,472, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. NA. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv300 in Pinjore (HP) is Rs. 866,624.

The top model of the Mahindra Xuv300 is the Mahindra XUV300 1.5 W8 (O) AMT, which costs Rs. 1,359,884 on the road in Pinjore (HP).

The on-road price of the top variant of Mahindra Xuv300 is Rs. 1,359,884. Mahindra Xuv300 is offered in 12.0 variants - the base model is Mahindra XUV300 1.2 W4 and the top variant is Mahindra XUV300 1.5 W8 (O) AMT which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,359,884.

Mahindra Xuv300 on-road price in Pinjore (HP) starts at Rs. 866,624 and goes up to Rs. 1,359,884. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.

EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Xuv300 in 17,572 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Xuv300 in 17,572 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Mahindra Xuv300
Expert Review

4 out of 5
XUV300 offers striking looks, a moderately-packed feature list and excellent safety features. A 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.2-litre petrol engine option also augers well for those behind the wheel. Cabin space, especially boot space, however, are limited.

Check Latest Offers on Xuv300

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue