Mahindra Xuv300 On Road Price
Mahindra Xuv300 Price List, Specifications and Features
1197 cc | 109 bhp |
In Bishnupur (Manipur), the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv300 XUV300 1.2 W4 is Rs 882,530.
The Mahindra Xuv300 XUV300 1.2 W4 will have RTO charges of Rs 44,765 in Bishnupur (Manipur).
In Bishnupur (Manipur), the insurance charges for the Mahindra Xuv300 XUV300 1.2 W4 will be Rs 42,472.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Mahindra Xuv300 base variant in Bishnupur (Manipur): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 795,293, RTO - Rs. 44,765, Insurance - Rs. 42,472, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. NA. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Mahindra Xuv300 in Bishnupur (Manipur) is Rs. 882,530.
The top model of the Mahindra Xuv300 is the Mahindra XUV300 1.5 W8 (O) AMT, which costs Rs. 1,397,543 on the road in Bishnupur (Manipur).
The on-road price of the top variant of Mahindra Xuv300 is Rs. 1,397,543. Mahindra Xuv300 is offered in 12.0 variants - the base model is Mahindra XUV300 1.2 W4 and the top variant is Mahindra XUV300 1.5 W8 (O) AMT which comes at a price tag of Rs. 1,397,543.
Mahindra Xuv300 on-road price in Bishnupur (Manipur) starts at Rs. 882,530 and goes up to Rs. 1,397,543. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Xuv300 will be calculated based on loan interest rate and repayment period.
