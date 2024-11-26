|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 15.94 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.72 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.66 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.53 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.31 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.37 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.20 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.26 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.46 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.37 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.02 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.94 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.05 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 24.73 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 25.20 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.43 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.65 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 26.41 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 26.45 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.88 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 27.57 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.11 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.33 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 28.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 28.35 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 29.28 Lakhs
