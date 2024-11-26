|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 14.98 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 16.37 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.70 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.21 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 19.26 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.32 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 19.77 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.82 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.35 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.86 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.88 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.39 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.91 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.62 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 23.27 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 23.70 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.33 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 24.54 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.84 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 24.88 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.28 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 25.93 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.94 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.15 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 26.45 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.66 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 27.54 Lakhs
