|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.72 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.67 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.43 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.41 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.52 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.06 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.49 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.71 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 26.06 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.18 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.40 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 28.53 Lakhs
Popular Mahindra Cars
