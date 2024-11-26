|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 15.95 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.43 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.68 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.21 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.33 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.39 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.87 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.92 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.48 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.02 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.04 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.57 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.67 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 24.34 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 24.79 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.45 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.67 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.99 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 26.02 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.44 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 27.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.14 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.36 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.67 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.89 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 28.81 Lakhs
