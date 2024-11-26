|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 15.41 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 16.83 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.04 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.55 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 19.63 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.69 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.15 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.20 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.74 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.26 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.28 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.80 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.94 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.85 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 23.50 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 23.94 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.57 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 24.78 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.09 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 25.12 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.53 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 25.72 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 26.20 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.41 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 26.72 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 27.32 Lakhs
