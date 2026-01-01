|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|13 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR, equipped with a Turbo Petrol With Direct Injection (TGDi) and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹25.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 7XO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.
The XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 200 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm of torque.
In the XUV 7XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs.
The XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Average Fuel Consumption.