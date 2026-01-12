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HomeNew CarsMahindraXUV 7XOAX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone
XUV 7XOPriceMileageSpecifications
Mahindra XUV 7XO Front Left Side
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Mahindra XUV 7XO Grille
2/22
Mahindra XUV 7XO Headlight
3/22
Mahindra XUV 7XO Side Mirror Body
4/22
Mahindra XUV 7XO Taillight
5/22
Mahindra XUV 7XO Wheel
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Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
27.58 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mahindra XUV 7XO Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all XUV 7XO specs and features

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone Prices

The XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone, equipped with a Turbo Diesel with CRDe and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹27.58 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the XUV 7XO offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone Colours

The XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 182 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 450 Nm @ 1750-2800 rpm of torque.

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XUV 7XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.4 Lakhs - 26.76 Lakhs or the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs.

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone Specs & Features

The XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Third Row Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone Price

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone

₹27.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,29,000
RTO
3,07,125
Insurance
1,21,265
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,57,890
EMI@59,278/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbo Diesel with CRDe
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
450 Nm @ 1750-2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
182 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged (Variable Geometry)
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Direct fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Space Saver (155/90R18), Located Underbody
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut Independent Suspension with FSD and Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4695 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1890 mm
Width
1755 mm

Mobile Application Features

Smart Drive Information
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Third-row AC; Third-row AC vents; Third-row AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Zip, Zap, Zoom & Custom
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dual Tone EMI
EMI53,350 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
24,82,101
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
24,82,101
Interest Amount
7,18,901
Payable Amount
32,01,002

Mahindra XUV 7XO other Variants

XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR

₹15.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,51,900
Insurance
29,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,80,423
EMI@33,969/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR

₹18.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,000
RTO
2,07,125
Insurance
90,415
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,27,040
EMI@39,270/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR

₹19.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,29,000
RTO
1,78,900
Insurance
94,271
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,02,671
EMI@40,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR

₹20.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,79,000
RTO
2,25,875
Insurance
96,199
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,01,574
EMI@43,022/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR

₹20.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,79,000
RTO
1,93,900
Insurance
1,00,055
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,73,455
EMI@44,567/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR

₹20.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,79,000
RTO
1,93,900
Insurance
1,00,055
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,73,455
EMI@44,567/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR

₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
2,44,625
Insurance
1,01,984
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,76,109
EMI@46,773/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR

₹21.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
2,44,625
Insurance
1,01,984
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,76,109
EMI@46,773/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR

₹21.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,63,000
RTO
2,02,300
Insurance
1,03,295
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,69,095
EMI@46,622/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR

₹22.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,10,000
RTO
2,54,750
Insurance
1,05,107
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,70,357
EMI@48,799/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR

₹22.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,13,000
RTO
2,07,300
Insurance
1,05,223
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,26,023
EMI@47,846/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR

₹22.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,29,000
RTO
2,08,900
Insurance
1,05,840
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,44,240
EMI@48,237/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR

₹23.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,60,000
RTO
2,61,000
Insurance
1,07,035
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,28,535
EMI@50,049/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,79,000
RTO
2,63,375
Insurance
1,07,768
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,50,643
EMI@50,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR

₹23.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,08,000
RTO
2,16,800
Insurance
1,08,886
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,34,186
EMI@50,171/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹23.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,08,000
RTO
2,16,800
Insurance
1,08,886
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,34,186
EMI@50,171/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 7 STR Dual Tone

₹24.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,05,000
RTO
2,79,125
Insurance
1,12,627
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,97,252
EMI@53,676/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹25.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,14,000
RTO
2,80,250
Insurance
1,12,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,07,724
EMI@53,901/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR

₹25.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,54,000
RTO
2,85,250
Insurance
1,14,516
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,54,266
EMI@54,901/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual 7 STR Dual Tone

₹25.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,64,000
RTO
2,86,500
Insurance
1,14,902
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,65,902
EMI@55,151/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual 7 STR

₹25.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,84,000
RTO
2,89,000
Insurance
1,15,673
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,89,173
EMI@55,651/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR

₹25.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,12,000
RTO
2,37,200
Insurance
1,16,753
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,66,453
EMI@55,163/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR

₹25.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,31,000
RTO
2,39,100
Insurance
1,17,486
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,88,086
EMI@55,628/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR

₹26.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,59,000
RTO
2,98,375
Insurance
1,18,565
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,76,440
EMI@57,527/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR

₹26.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,62,000
RTO
2,98,750
Insurance
1,18,681
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,79,931
EMI@57,602/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual 6 STR

₹26.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,62,000
RTO
2,42,200
Insurance
1,18,681
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,23,381
EMI@56,387/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹26.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,82,000
RTO
2,44,200
Insurance
1,19,452
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,46,152
EMI@56,876/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 6 STR

₹27.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,99,000
RTO
3,03,375
Insurance
1,20,108
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,22,983
EMI@58,528/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR

₹27.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,09,000
RTO
3,04,625
Insurance
1,20,493
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,34,618
EMI@58,778/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual 7 STR

₹27.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,29,000
RTO
3,07,125
Insurance
1,21,265
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,57,890
EMI@59,278/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR

₹27.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,59,000
RTO
3,10,875
Insurance
1,22,422
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,92,797
EMI@60,028/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR

₹27.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,60,000
RTO
2,52,000
Insurance
1,22,460
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,34,960
EMI@58,785/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR

₹27.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,79,000
RTO
2,53,900
Insurance
1,23,193
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,56,593
EMI@59,250/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 6 STR

₹28.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,99,000
RTO
3,15,875
Insurance
1,23,964
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,39,339
EMI@61,028/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR

₹28.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,07,000
RTO
3,16,875
Insurance
1,24,273
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,48,648
EMI@61,229/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹28.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,07,000
RTO
3,16,875
Insurance
1,24,273
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,48,648
EMI@61,229/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR

₹28.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,26,000
RTO
3,19,250
Insurance
1,25,005
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,70,755
EMI@61,704/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹28.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,26,000
RTO
3,19,250
Insurance
1,25,005
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,70,755
EMI@61,704/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR

₹28.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,29,000
RTO
2,58,900
Insurance
1,25,121
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,13,521
EMI@60,474/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 7 STR

₹28.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
2,60,900
Insurance
1,25,892
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,36,292
EMI@60,963/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR

₹29.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
RTO
3,28,375
Insurance
1,27,820
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,55,695
EMI@63,529/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L AWD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 7 STR Dual Tone

₹29.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,07,000
RTO
3,29,375
Insurance
1,28,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,65,004
EMI@63,730/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR

₹30.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,79,000
RTO
3,38,375
Insurance
1,30,905
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,48,780
EMI@65,530/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra XUV 7XO Alternatives

Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.4 - 26.76 Lakhs
+2
XUV 7XOvsSafari
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
+3
XUV 7XOvsAlcazar
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.11 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsCreta
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsHector Plus
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsGurkha
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.72 - 26.77 Lakhs
XUV 7XOvsInnova Crysta

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90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

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Popular Mahindra Cars

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  • Upcoming
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Latest Cars in India 2026

BMW i5 LWB

BMW i5 LWB

79.6 Lakhs Onwards
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.1 Lakhs
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Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

27.99 - 40.39 Lakhs
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VinFast Limo Green

VinFast Limo Green

22.99 Lakhs
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MG Hector Tomahawk EV

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

19.49 - 23.49 Lakhs
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Popular Cars in India 2026

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
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Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 27.7 Lakhs
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Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
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VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
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Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2.2 - 2.38 Cr
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Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BMW New i7

BMW New i7

2.1 - 2.6 Cr Exp. Price
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BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.85 - 1.87 Cr Exp. Price
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Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
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Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
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