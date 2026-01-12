|Engine
|2184 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR, equipped with a Turbo Diesel with CRDe and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹28.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 7XO offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.
The XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 182 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 450 Nm @ 1750-2800 rpm of torque.
In the XUV 7XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.4 Lakhs - 26.76 Lakhs or the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs.
The XUV 7XO AX7 T 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic 6 STR has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Third Row Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Remote Engine Start/Stop.