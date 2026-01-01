|Engine
|2184 cc
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR, equipped with a Turbo Diesel with CRDe and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹22.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the XUV 7XO deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.
The XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 182 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 420 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.
In the XUV 7XO's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.34 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs.
The XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.