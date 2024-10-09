HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMahindraXUV 3XOOn Road Price in Kurukshetra

Mahindra XUV 3XO On Road Price in Kurukshetra

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Front
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille
Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight
Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Side View
4.5 out of 5
7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kurukshetra
XUV 3XO Price in Kurukshetra

Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price in Kurukshetra starts from Rs. 8.55 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 3XO top variant goes up to Rs. 11.37 Lakhs in Kurukshetra. Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1₹ 8.55 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro₹ 10.26 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3₹ 10.81 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro₹ 11.37 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant Wise Price List in Kurukshetra

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX1
₹8.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,000
RTO
64,920
Insurance
40,816
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Kurukshetra)
8,55,236
EMI@18,382/mo
MX2 Pro
₹10.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
MX3
₹10.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
MX3 Pro
₹11.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Check Latest Offers
Nexon Price in Kurukshetra
Sonet Price in Kurukshetra
Bolero Price in Kurukshetra
Venue Price in Kurukshetra
Mahindra XUV 3XO News

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially a completely revamped iteration of the XUV300 and it is one of the most popular sub-compact SUV models in the country, having garnered 10,000 bookings within the first week of launch.
Thinking of Mahindra XUV 3XO alternatives? Here are five sub-compact SUVs to consider
9 Oct 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO has become costlier with select variants of the SUV receiving a price hike ranging up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV becomes pricier with immediate effect. Here's which variant costs how much
9 Oct 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 23: Mahindra XUV 3XO & Hyundai Exter debut in South Africa, LML patents Star electric scooter design
24 Sept 2024
South Africa has become the first country outside of India to get the Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV. It has been launched with several tweaks and engine options.
Made in India Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV launched in South Africa with these changes
23 Sept 2024
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a completely facelifted version of the XUV 300. It gets updates and new additions galore to help it potentially rival the champions in the sub-compact SUV space.
John Abraham gifts a Mahindra XUV 3XO to his father on his birthday
6 Sept 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO Videos

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra XUV 3XO FAQs

The on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Kurukshetra is Rs. 11.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Kurukshetra amount to Rs. 87,920, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Kurukshetra is Rs. 17,341.
The insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Kurukshetra are Rs. 49,758, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Kurukshetra includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 9.99 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 87,920, insurance - Rs. 49,758, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 11.37 Lakhs.

