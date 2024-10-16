What is the on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO in Jhabua? The on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Jhabua is Rs. 11.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Jhabua? The RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Jhabua amount to Rs. 87,920, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Jhabua? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Jhabua is Rs. 17,341.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Jhabua? The insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Jhabua are Rs. 49,758, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.