Mahindra XUV 3XO On Road Price in Haldwani

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra XUV 3XO View
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Left Side
Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View
Mahindra XUV 3XO Grille
Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight
Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Side View
4.5 out of 5
7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Haldwani
XUV 3XO Price in Haldwani

Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price in Haldwani starts from Rs. 8.63 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra XUV 3XO top variant goes up to Rs. 11.47 Lakhs in Haldwani. Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1₹ 8.63 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro₹ 10.35 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3₹ 10.91 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro₹ 11.47 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant Wise Price List in Haldwani

MX1
₹8.63 Lakhs On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
7,49,000
72,410
40,816
500
(Price not available in Haldwani)
8,62,726
MX2 Pro
₹10.35 Lakhs On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
MX3
₹10.91 Lakhs On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
MX3 Pro
₹11.47 Lakhs On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Mahindra XUV 3XO News

SUVs like Scorpio-N and XUV 3XO have helped Mahindra and Mahindra clock around 23 per cent increase in sales in June compared to the same month last year.
Scorpio-N, XUV 3XO SUVs power Mahindra sales to grow by 23% in June
1 Jul 2024
Mahindra started to deliver the XUV 3XO, its latest SUV that replaced the XUV300, to its customers from May 26. The SUV was launched in April at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV 3XO clocks 10,000 sales in first month, petrol variants in demand
21 Jun 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO: Pros and Cons
10 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: 5 key features that set it apart from Tata Nexon
30 May 2024
Mahindra and Mahindra started to deliver the XUV 3XO, its latest SUV that rivals the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, from May 26.
Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV delivered to over 2,500 customers within three days
29 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO Videos

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
