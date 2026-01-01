The 3XO EV AX7L, featuring a 39.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 351 km, is priced at ₹15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The 3XO EV AX7L delivers a claimed single-charge range of 351 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 3XO EV AX7L is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest.
The 3XO EV AX7L is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 351 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 110 kW and 310 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the 3XO EV AX7L include the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.
The 3XO EV AX7L has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Heater, Auto Dimming IRVM, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and Central Locking.