The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger, featuring a 39.4 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹16.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest.
The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger include the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.
The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instrument Cluster, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Defogger, Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Wiper.