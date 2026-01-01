hamburger icon
Mahindra 3XO EV
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Right Side
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Right Side 1
Mahindra 3XO EV Front View
Mahindra 3XO EV Grille
Mahindra 3XO EV Left Side View
Mahindra 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger

16.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger Prices

The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger, featuring a 39.4 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹16.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger Range

The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger Colours

The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest.

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger Battery & Range

The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes.

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger include the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger Specs & Features

The 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instrument Cluster, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Defogger, Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Wiper.

Mahindra 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger Price

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger

₹16.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,46,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
69,232
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,31,732
EMI@35,072/mo
Mahindra 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
39.4 kWh
Electric Motor
Single
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp, 310 Nm
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Front Tyres
17
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Front Suspension Macpherson strut front suspension
Rear Suspension
Torsion - beam rear suspension
Rear Tyres
17

Capacity

Bootspace
364 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3900 mm
Height
1617 mm
Width
1821 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Pillars)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger EMI
Mahindra 3XO EV other Variants

3XO EV AX5

₹14.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
63,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,64,954
EMI@31,488/mo
3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger

₹15.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
65,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,16,794
EMI@32,602/mo
3XO EV AX7L

₹15.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,000
RTO
31,897
Insurance
67,392
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,95,789
EMI@34,300/mo
Mahindra 3XO EV Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
3XO EVvsNexon EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
3XO EVvsXUV 400 EV
VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
3XO EVvsVF6
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
3XO EVvse Vitara
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
3XO EVvsZS EV

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Q8 Price in Delhi

