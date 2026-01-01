hamburger icon
3XO EV
Mahindra 3XO EV AX5

14.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
3XO EV AX5

3XO EV AX5 Prices

The 3XO EV AX5, featuring a 39.4 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 351 km, is priced at ₹14.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

3XO EV AX5 Range

The 3XO EV AX5 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 351 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

3XO EV AX5 Colours

The 3XO EV AX5 is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest.

3XO EV AX5 Battery & Range

The 3XO EV AX5 is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack that allows for 351 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 110 kW and 310 Nm of torque.

3XO EV AX5 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 3XO EV AX5 include the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.

3XO EV AX5 Specs & Features

The 3XO EV AX5 has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Defogger, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking and Body-Coloured Bumpers.

Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 Price

3XO EV AX5

₹14.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
63,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,64,954
EMI@31,488/mo
Close

Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
147 bhp
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
39.4 kWh
Electric Motor
PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS MOTOR (PMSM)
Driving Range
351 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Motor Power
110 kW
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Speed
150 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205/65 R16
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Front Suspension Macpherson strut front suspension
Rear Suspension
Torsion - beam rear suspension
Rear Tyres
205/65 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
378 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3900 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1617 mm
Width
1821 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents on Pillars

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
6
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 EMI
EMI28,339 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,18,458
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,18,458
Interest Amount
3,81,870
Payable Amount
17,00,328

Mahindra 3XO EV other Variants

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger

₹15.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
65,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,16,794
EMI@32,602/mo
Close

3XO EV AX7L

₹15.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,000
RTO
31,897
Insurance
67,392
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,95,789
EMI@34,300/mo
View breakup

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger

₹16.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,46,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
69,232
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,31,732
EMI@35,072/mo
View breakup

Mahindra 3XO EV Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvsNexon EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvsXUV 400 EV
VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvsVF6
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvse Vitara
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvsZS EV

