Mahindra XEV 9S Specifications

Mahindra XEV 9S comes in twelve electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XEV 9S measures 4,737 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,762 mm. The ground clearance of XEV 9S is 201 mm. A 7 Seats and 3 Rows-seat model, Mahindra XEV 9S sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra XEV 9S price starts at ₹ 19.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XEV 9S comes in 12 variants. Mahindra XEV 9S's top variant is Pack Three Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger
₹19.95 Lakhs*
59 KWh
202 Kmph
521 Km
₹20.7 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 59 Kwh
521 Km
₹21.95 Lakhs*
79 KWh
202 Kmph
679 Km
₹22.7 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 Kwh
679 Km
₹24.45 Lakhs*
70 KWh
202 Kmph
600 Km
₹25.2 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 70 Kwh
600 Km
₹25.45 Lakhs*
79 KWh
202 Kmph
679 Km
₹26.2 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 Kwh
679 Km
₹27.35 Lakhs*
79 KWh
202 Kmph
679 Km
₹28.1 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 Kwh
679 Km
₹29.45 Lakhs*
79 KWh
202 Kmph
679 Km
₹30.2 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 Kwh
679 Km
Popular Mahindra Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026