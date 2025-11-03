hamburger icon
Mahindra XEV 9S Front Right Side
1/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Front View
2/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Left Side View
3/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Rear Left View
4/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Rear Right Side
5/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Rear View
6/37

Mahindra XEV 9S Specifications

Mahindra XEV 9S is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 19,95,000 in India. It is available in 12 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs*
Mahindra XEV 9S Specs

Mahindra XEV 9S comes in twelve electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XEV 9S measures 4,737 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,762 mm. The ground clearance

Mahindra XEV 9S Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Pack Three Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
679 km
Transmission
Automatic
Battery
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 kWh, Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 380 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Front Suspension
Intelligent Adaptive Suspension, McPherson Strut i-link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link (5-link) Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Wheels
Steel Rims
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1747 mm
Ground Clearance
201 mm
Length
4737 mm
Width
1900 mm
Wheelbase
2762 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
500 L (rear seats folded)
Seating Capacity
7 Seats and 3 Rows
Frunk Storage
150 litres
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest, Third row AC: Blower with Fan speed control with Vents on Side Panels)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
No
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Keyless Central Locking with Walk-Away Lock
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
6 Cupholders in Front, Second & Third Row
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Puddle Lamps
No
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2 (1 Radar + 1 Vision Camera)
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes

Mahindra XEV 9S Variants & Price List

Mahindra XEV 9S price starts at ₹ 19.95 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XEV 9S comes in 12 variants. Mahindra XEV 9S's top variant is Pack Three Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
19.95 Lakhs*
59 KWh
202 Kmph
521 Km
20.7 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 59 Kwh
521 Km
21.95 Lakhs*
79 KWh
202 Kmph
679 Km
22.7 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 Kwh
679 Km
24.45 Lakhs*
70 KWh
202 Kmph
600 Km
25.2 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 70 Kwh
600 Km
25.45 Lakhs*
79 KWh
202 Kmph
679 Km
26.2 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 Kwh
679 Km
27.35 Lakhs*
79 KWh
202 Kmph
679 Km
28.1 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 Kwh
679 Km
29.45 Lakhs*
79 KWh
202 Kmph
679 Km
30.2 Lakhs*
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 79 Kwh
679 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

