Mahindra XEV 9S Specifications

Mahindra XEV 9S comes in twelve electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XEV 9S measures 4,737 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,762 mm. The ground clearance of XEV 9S is 201 mm. A 7 Seats and 3 Rows-seat model, Mahindra XEV 9S sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.