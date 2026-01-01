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XEV 9SPriceRangeSpecifications
Mahindra XEV 9S Front Left Side View
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Mahindra XEV 9S Front Right View
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Mahindra XEV 9S Front View
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Mahindra XEV 9S Rear View
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Mahindra XEV 9S Rear Left Side View
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Mahindra XEV 9S Rear Left View
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Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
28.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger Prices

The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger, featuring a 70 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 679 km, is priced at ₹28.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger Range

The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 679 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger Colours

The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger Battery & Range

The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger is powered by a 70 kWh battery pack that allows for 679 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger Specs & Features

The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Breakdown Assistance Call Button and Remote Engine Start/Stop.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger Price

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger

₹28.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,30,883
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,37,383
EMI@60,986/mo
Add to Compare
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Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
70 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
679 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Battery Type
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
200 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (135/80R18), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut i-link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link (5-link) Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4737 mm
Ground Clearance
201 mm
Wheelbase
2762 mm
Height
1900 mm
Width
1747 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
5 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Snow
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Distance to empty
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (For First Registered Owner. Applicable for Private Registration only. In case of ownership change, warranty on the HV battery shall be 10 years from date of first registration or 2,00,000 kms- whichever is earlier.)
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime warranty (For First Registered Owner. Applicable for Private Registration only. In case of ownership change, warranty on the HV battery shall be 10 years from date of first registration or 2,00,000 kms- whichever is earlier.)

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Manual); Lumbar: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger EMI
EMI54,888 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
25,53,644
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
25,53,644
Interest Amount
7,39,622
Payable Amount
32,93,266

Mahindra XEV 9S other Variants

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh

₹21.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
88,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,69,833
EMI@46,638/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹22.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
91,093
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,47,593
EMI@48,310/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack One Above 79kWh

₹23.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,14,494
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,95,994
EMI@51,499/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack One Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹24.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,17,387
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,73,887
EMI@53,173/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh

₹26.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,05,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,23,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,45,249
EMI@56,857/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 6 STR No Charger

₹26.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,24,521
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,66,021
EMI@57,303/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹27.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,80,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,26,642
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,23,142
EMI@58,531/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79kWh

₹27.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,27,220
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,38,720
EMI@58,866/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger

₹27.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,27,413
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,43,913
EMI@58,977/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR No Charger

₹27.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,15,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,27,991
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,59,491
EMI@59,312/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹28.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,30,112
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,16,612
EMI@60,540/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three 79kWh

₹29.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,85,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,34,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,36,047
EMI@63,107/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹30.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,60,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,37,439
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,13,939
EMI@64,781/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79kWh

₹31.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,42,645
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,54,145
EMI@67,795/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR No Charger

₹31.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,15,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,43,416
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,74,916
EMI@68,241/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹35.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,70,000
RTO
3,36,000
Insurance
1,45,537
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,52,037
EMI@76,347/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger

₹32.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,46,308
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,52,808
EMI@69,916/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra XEV 9S Alternatives

VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
+1
XEV 9SvsVF MPV 7
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
XEV 9SvseMAX 7
Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs
+1
XEV 9SvsCarens Clavis EV

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