The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh, featuring a 70 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 600 km, is priced at ₹25.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh is powered by a 70 kWh battery pack that allows for 600 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 7 Hours(11.2 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 180 kW and 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Child Safety Lock and Body-Coloured Bumpers.