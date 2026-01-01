The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger, featuring a 70 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 600 km, is priced at ₹27.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 600 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger is powered by a 70 kWh battery pack that allows for 600 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the BYD eMAX 7 priced between ₹26.9 Lakhs - 29.9 Lakhs.
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 6 STR 11.2kW Charger has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Daytime Running Lights, Breakdown Assistance Call Button and Remote Engine Start/Stop.
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