The XEV 9S Pack Three 79kWh, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 679 km, is priced at ₹28.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9S Pack Three 79kWh is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.
The XEV 9S Pack Three 79kWh is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 679 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours(11.2 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 210 kW and 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9S Pack Three 79kWh include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.
The XEV 9S Pack Three 79kWh has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Windshield Blind, Ambient Interior Lighting, Air Purifier, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Door Ajar Warning.