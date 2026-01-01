hamburger icon
Mahindra XEV 9S Front Right Side
1/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Front View
2/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Left Side View
3/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Rear Left View
4/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Rear Right Side
5/37
Mahindra XEV 9S Rear View
6/37

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh

20.97 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh Prices

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh, featuring a 59 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 521 km, is priced at ₹20.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh Range

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 521 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh Colours

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh Battery & Range

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh is powered by a 59 kWh battery pack that allows for 521 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hours(11.2 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 170 kW and 380 Nm of torque.

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh Specs & Features

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh has Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Distance to Empty.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh Price

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh

₹20.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,757
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,97,257
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
228 bhp
Charging Time
6 Hours(11.2 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
59 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7 seconds
Driving Range
521 km
Drivetrain
RWD
Motor Power
170 kW
Max Motor Performance
228 bhp, 380 Nm
Max Speed
202 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 meters
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235/60 R18
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut i-link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link (5-link) Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
235/60 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
201 mm
Length
4737 mm
Wheelbase
2762 mm
Height
1747 mm
Width
1900 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
500 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
150 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
5 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Snow
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
No
Clock
Digital
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime warranty (For First Registered Owner. Applicable for Private Registration only. In case of ownership change, warranty on the HV battery shall be 10 years from date of first registration or 2,00,000 kms- whichever is earlier.)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
6
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh EMI
Mahindra XEV 9S other Variants

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹21.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
88,517
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,75,017
XEV 9S Pack One Above 79kWh

₹23.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,11,795
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,23,295
XEV 9S Pack One Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹24.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,14,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,01,187
XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh

₹25.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,21,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,82,936
XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹26.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,20,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,24,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,60,828
XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79kWh

₹26.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,25,292
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,86,792
XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹27.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,20,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,28,184
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,64,684
XEV 9S Pack Three 79kWh

₹28.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,35,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,84,119
XEV 9S Pack Three 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹29.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,10,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,35,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,62,011
XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79kWh

₹31.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,40,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,02,217
XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹31.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,20,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,43,609
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,93,109
Mahindra XEV 9S Alternatives

VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
XEV 9SvsVF7
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
XEV 9SvsHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

21.9 - 31.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
XEV 9SvsXEV 9e
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
XEV 9SvsBE 6
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
XEV 9SvsCreta EV

