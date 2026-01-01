hamburger icon
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

21.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Prices

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger enables a claimed single-charge range of 521 km, is priced at ₹21.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Range

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 521 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Colours

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Battery & Range

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger allows for 521 km of claimed range per charge.

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Specs & Features

The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder, Third Row Cup Holders and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Price

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹21.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
88,517
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,75,017
EMI@46,750/mo
Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
521 km
Transmission
Automatic
Battery
Lithium Iron Phosphate, 59 kWh, Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
228 bhp, 380 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut i-link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link (5-link) Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4737 mm
Ground Clearance
201 mm
Wheelbase
2762 mm
Height
1747 mm
Width
1900 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
500 L (rear seats folded)
Seating Capacity
7 Seats and 3 Rows
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
150 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest, Third row AC: Blower with Fan speed control with Vents on Side Panels)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
No

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
6 Cupholders in Front, Second & Third Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra XEV 9S other Variants

XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh

₹20.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
85,757
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,97,257
EMI@45,078/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XEV 9S Pack One Above 79kWh

₹23.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,95,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,11,795
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,23,295
EMI@49,937/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack One Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹24.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,70,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,14,687
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,01,187
EMI@51,611/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh

₹25.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,21,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,82,936
EMI@55,517/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹26.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,20,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,24,328
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,60,828
EMI@57,192/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79kWh

₹26.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,25,292
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,86,792
EMI@57,750/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Two Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹27.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,20,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,28,184
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,64,684
EMI@59,424/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three 79kWh

₹28.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,35,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,619
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,84,119
EMI@61,991/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹29.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,10,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,35,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,62,011
EMI@63,665/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79kWh

₹31.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,45,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,40,717
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,02,217
EMI@66,679/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9S Pack Three Above 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹31.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,20,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,43,609
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,93,109
EMI@68,632/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

