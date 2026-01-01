The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger enables a claimed single-charge range of 521 km, is priced at ₹21.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.
The XEV 9S Pack One Above 59.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder, Third Row Cup Holders and Headlight Height Adjuster.