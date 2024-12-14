HT Auto

Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1

Mahindra XEV 9e Front Left Side
1/17
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Right Side
2/17
Mahindra XEV 9e Front View
3/17
Mahindra XEV 9e Left Side View
4/17
Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Left Side
5/17
Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Right Side
6/17
22.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra XEV 9e Key Specs
Battery Capacity79 kwh
Range655 km
Charging Time8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
View all XEV 9e specs and features

XEV 9e Pack 1 Latest Updates

XEV 9e is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XEV 9e Pack 1 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs. It offers many features

  • Driving Range: 655 km
  • Bootspace: 663 litres
    • ...Read More

    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 Price

    Pack 1

    ₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    79 KWh
    655 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    21,90,000
    RTO
    16,000
    Insurance
    92,933
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    22,99,433
    EMI@49,424/mo
    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

    Engine & Transmission

    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    79 kWh
    Driving Range
    655 km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.8 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Charging Time
    8 Hours(11 kW AC Charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric

    Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    245 / 55 R19
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    5 Link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut i-Link Independent Suspension & Stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    245 / 45 R19

    Dimensions & Weight

    Length
    4789 mm
    Ground Clearance
    207 mm
    Wheelbase
    2775 mm
    Height
    1694 mm
    Width
    1907 mm

    Capacity

    Bootspace
    663 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors

    Comfort & Convenience

    Instrumentation

    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes

    Rear row

    Locks & Security

    Exterior

    Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

    Storage

    Manufacturer Warranty

    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    200000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    10

    Lighting

    Entertainment, Information & Communication

    Telematics

    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes

    Braking & Traction

    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes

    Safety

    Airbags
    7 Airbags
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested

    Seats & Upholstery

    Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 EMI
    EMI44,481 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    20,69,489
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    20,69,489
    Interest Amount
    5,99,394
    Payable Amount
    26,68,883

