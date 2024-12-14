XEV 9e is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XEV 9e Pack 1 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs. It offers many featuresXEV 9e is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XEV 9e Pack 1 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heads Up Display (HUD) and specs like:
Driving Range: 655 km
Bootspace: 663 litres
MahindraXEV 9e Pack 1 Price
Pack 1
₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
79 KWh
655 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹21,90,000
RTO
₹16,000
Insurance
₹92,933
