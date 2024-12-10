What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Visakhapatnam? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Visakhapatnam is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Visakhapatnam? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Visakhapatnam amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Visakhapatnam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Visakhapatnam is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Visakhapatnam? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Visakhapatnam are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.