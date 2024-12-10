What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Tinsukia? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Tinsukia is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Tinsukia? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Tinsukia amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Tinsukia? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Tinsukia is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Tinsukia? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Tinsukia are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.