What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Thane? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thane is Rs. 22.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thane? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thane amount to Rs. 12,240, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thane is Rs. 46,548.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Thane? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Thane are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.