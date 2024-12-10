Mahindra XEV 9e on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 22.93 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra XEV 9e on road price in Sivasagar starts from Rs. 22.93 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Mahindra XEV 9e dealers and showrooms in Sivasagar for best offers. Mahindra XEV 9e on road price breakup in Sivasagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mahindra XEV 9e is mainly compared to Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Sivasagar, Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Sivasagar and Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 starting at Rs. 25 Lakhs in Sivasagar. Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 ₹ 22.93 Lakhs