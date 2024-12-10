What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Satna? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Satna is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Satna? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Satna amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Satna? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Satna is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Satna? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Satna are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.